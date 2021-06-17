Person of interest sought after newborn boy abandoned in trash can at Lynwood park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10786167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway after someone abandoned a newborn baby in a bathroom at a Lynwood park.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities released images of a person of interest sought for questioning after a newborn boy was abandoned in a bathroom at a Lynwood park last week.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a sketch, along with images of a female pushing a pink three-wheeled stroller seen in the area.The infant was found Friday morning inside a trash can in a women's restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park.The infant was taken to a local hospital where he's said to be in stable condition. It is believed he was born between June 9 and June 11.Authorities have not yet identified the child's parents. They ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's department's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.