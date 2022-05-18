ABC Fall Schedule 2022: 'Abbott Elementary' moves to Wednesday comedy block

HOLLYWOOD -- ABC has unveiled its 2022 Fall TV schedule. There's some big comedy moves; a new drama Oscar winner Hilary Swank; double the fun with "Bachelor in Paradise;" and a new weekly primetime "Jeopardy!" series... featuring celebrities!We'll still get our daily dose of "Jeopardy!" but the network is adding a weekly primetime *celebrity* edition of the iconic game show. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will air Sundays at 8 pm, leading into "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."ABC is consolidating its comedy night to Wednesdays. This season's newest hit, "Abbott Elementary," will anchor the evening in the 9 pm spot. Also part of the Wednesday comedy block: "The Conners," "The Goldbergs" and "Home Economics.""Bachelor in Paradise" is moving from its usual summer spot and will now air on two nights this fall. You'll see it on Mondays at 8pm, replacing "Dancing with the Stars," which is moving to Disney+. "Paradise" fans can have double the fun since it will be back for more on Tuesdays at 8pm.We'll also see a new drama starring Hilary Swank as a newspaper reporter. "Alaska" will air Thursday nights at 10 pm, in the plum spot following the long running hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy."The new spinoff to "The Rookie" with Niecy Nash will air Tuesdays at 10 pm."Big Sky," with Reba McEntire joining the cast, moves to Wednesdays at 10 pm.We will see "The Wonder Years" and "A Million Little Things" return at midseason. That's also when we'll see the debut of a new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy "Not Dead Yet."ABC FALL SCHEDULE(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)MONDAY8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise10 PM - The Good DoctorTUESDAY8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise10 PM - THE ROOKIE: FEDSWEDNESDAY8 PM - The Conners8:30 PM- The Goldbergs9 PM - Abbott Elementary (new night)9:30 PM - Home Economics10 PM - Big Sky (new night)THURSDAY8 PM - Station 199 PM - Grey's Anatomy10 PM - ALASKAFRIDAY8 PM - Shark Tank9 PM - 20/20 (two hours)SATURDAY8 PM College FootballSUNDAY7 PM - America's Funniest Home Videos8 PM - CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!9 PM - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune10 PM - The Rookie