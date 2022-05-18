ABC

ABC Fall Schedule 2022: 'Abbott Elementary' moves to Wednesday comedy block

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC announces fall 2022 schedule

HOLLYWOOD -- ABC has unveiled its 2022 Fall TV schedule. There's some big comedy moves; a new drama Oscar winner Hilary Swank; double the fun with "Bachelor in Paradise;" and a new weekly primetime "Jeopardy!" series... featuring celebrities!

We'll still get our daily dose of "Jeopardy!" but the network is adding a weekly primetime *celebrity* edition of the iconic game show. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will air Sundays at 8 pm, leading into "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

ABC is consolidating its comedy night to Wednesdays. This season's newest hit, "Abbott Elementary," will anchor the evening in the 9 pm spot. Also part of the Wednesday comedy block: "The Conners," "The Goldbergs" and "Home Economics."

"Bachelor in Paradise" is moving from its usual summer spot and will now air on two nights this fall. You'll see it on Mondays at 8pm, replacing "Dancing with the Stars," which is moving to Disney+. "Paradise" fans can have double the fun since it will be back for more on Tuesdays at 8pm.

We'll also see a new drama starring Hilary Swank as a newspaper reporter. "Alaska" will air Thursday nights at 10 pm, in the plum spot following the long running hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy."

The new spinoff to "The Rookie" with Niecy Nash will air Tuesdays at 10 pm.

"Big Sky," with Reba McEntire joining the cast, moves to Wednesdays at 10 pm.

We will see "The Wonder Years" and "A Million Little Things" return at midseason. That's also when we'll see the debut of a new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy "Not Dead Yet."

ABC FALL SCHEDULE
(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY
8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise
10 PM - The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 PM - Bachelor in Paradise
10 PM - THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY
8 PM - The Conners
8:30 PM- The Goldbergs
9 PM - Abbott Elementary (new night)
9:30 PM - Home Economics
10 PM - Big Sky (new night)

THURSDAY
8 PM - Station 19
9 PM - Grey's Anatomy

10 PM - ALASKA

FRIDAY
8 PM - Shark Tank
9 PM - 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY
8 PM College Football

SUNDAY
7 PM - America's Funniest Home Videos
8 PM - CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!
9 PM - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 PM - The Rookie
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodtelevisionabc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
All XFL games to air on ESPN, Disney platforms
Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family, dies at 78
'General Hospital' celebrates major TV milestone: 15,000 episodes
TOP STORIES
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Griffith Observatory: LAFD
Suspect in deadly OC church shooting charged with 10 counts
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
President Joe Biden awards 3 CHP officers with Medal of Valor
Newsom pushes water conservation: 'We have to do things differently'
Man accused of sexually abusing 2 young girls; more victims sought
Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, endorses Karen Bass
Show More
Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family, dies at 78
Shelter named after late 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek opens its doors
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'
CA lawmakers propose state child tax credit for low-income families
More TOP STORIES News