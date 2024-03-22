ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8

ABC News and National Geographic are partnering to provide extensive, live coverage of the 2024 rare total solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun in what will be the last of its kind in the U.S. until 2044.
To celebrate this rare moment, ABC News and National Geographic will air "Eclipse Across America" live on April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu.
The special will be anchored by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.
Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller ("Trafficked") and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier ("Photographer"), astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi, and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath will be on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and break down the science and history behind them.
The coverage will span 10 cities across North America -- from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine -- with each being in 100% totality of the eclipse.
"Eclipse Across America" will broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand:
"We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon," said Reena Mehta, SVP of Streaming and Digital Content for ABC News. "Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand."
"This collaboration between Nat Geo and ABC is a dream come true. With Nat Geo's 136-year expertise in factual storytelling combined with trusted anchors from the country's leading news source, ABC News, this partnership is unmatched," said Tom McDonald, EVP of Unscripted for National Geographic Content. "I can think of no better way to bring this thrilling event to audiences."
