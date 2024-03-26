Everything you need to enjoy the eclipse safely including solar glasses and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
For a very brief period of time, we'll be shrouded in darkness during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th. It will be visible almost all over the United States and is an extremely rare celestial event that won't happen again till 2044. If you're wondering how to experience the upcoming eclipse safely, we've rounded up a few products to help you out and laid out a few important facts.
Absolutely not. According to NASA, it's only safe to view the sun without any safety gear "when the Moon completely obscures the Sun's bright face - during the brief and spectacular period known as totality." Since this can be hard to pinpoint, having a pair of eclipse-safe glasses handy is very important. Eclipse-safe glasses comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard, which means they're safe to use to directly view the sun.
Here are a few of the best solar eclipse glasses that come directly recommended by the American Astronomical Society (a direct NASA partner) and where you can buy them:
Once you receive your eclipse glasses, check to see that they're not damaged or scratched. If that's the case, dispose of them immediately and don't use them, according to NASA.
No. This can cause serious injury to your eyes, according to NASA. You'll want to get solar filters for your cameras or binoculars to make them safe to use. Once you have a solar filter on the lens, you won't need your eclipse glasses, NASA says.
Here are a few solar filters worth investing in:
You can shop more solar filters at B&H.
Apart from guarding your eyes, you'll also want to protect your skin from bright sunlight. This means applying sunscreen or wearing a hat to prevent getting sunburnt.
You might want to invest in a lawn chair or cooler while you wait for the eclipse - especially if you're going out to a public park to enjoy the phenomenon.
