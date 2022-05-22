ABC7's Dallas Raines, David Ono, and AIR7 HD's Chris Cristi honored at Golden Mike Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a special night for the Eyewitness News family.ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Dallas Raines was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 72nd annual Golden Mike Awards.Meanwhile, ABC7 anchor David Ono's acclaimed "Faceism" series picked up three awards and Chris Cristi took home an award for his reporting from AIR7 HD.The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the Radio & Television News Association, a nonprofit representing broadcast news professionals in Southern California.The awards honor the best in local broadcast journalism. The RTNA also provides scholarships for the next generation of broadcast journalists.