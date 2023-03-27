ABC7 wins big at Golden Mike Awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award for anchor Marc Brown

It was a big night for Eyewitness News at the 73rd annual Golden Mike Awards.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a big night for Eyewitness News at the 73rd annual Golden Mike Awards.

The Radio and Television News Association of Southern California honoring the best in local broadcasting and ABC7's own Marc Brown received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He's been on air with us for more than 30 years.

"To the RTNA, thank you so much," he said. "Thank you for this Lifetime Achievement Award and I sincerely hope I have more lifetime and more achievement to come."

ABC7 chief meteorologist Dallas Raines won an award for best weather segment and anchor David Ono won several awards including for his FACEism series.

ABC7 also won best live coverage and best airborne coverage with AIR7 HD reporter Chris Cristi for Eyewitness News' coverage on the Coastal Fire last May.