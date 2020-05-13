4th Annual CHLA Walk & Play LA presented by Disney Goes Virtual May 16

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will hold its Fourth Annual Walk & Play L.A. presented by Disney on Saturday, May 16, 2020. In response to COVID-19 and in consideration of the health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff, this year's event will be virtual, designed for the whole family to take part in limited available indoor and outdoor space.
ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Coleen Sullivan will serve as the morning's master of ceremonies. The event's virtual kick-off will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Facebook Event Page and feature Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz in a special performance of his new single 'Look For The Good.' iHeartMedia Los Angeles' KOST 103.5's on-air personality Ellen K and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney are honorary event hosts.
There will also be entertainment by global pop group NOW UNITED, mega pop hit-making and production duo LOOTE, DJ Dense of the LA Clippers, LA Chargers and 102.3 KJLH, and a dynamic warmup led by All Seasons Fitness Medias Mega Celebrity Trainer Dion Blast! Jackson.
After the conclusion of the official program, participants will be encouraged to embark on a walk in the safety of their homes, backyards and neighborhoods.
Registration is open to individuals and teams consisting of friends, families and organizations at www.walkandplayla.org
