Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!

Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets and enjoy Halloween Time at The Disneyland Resort!

Halloween magic returns to Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park right now.

Guest are greeted by the illuminated Mickey Mouse jack-o-latern as they stroll down Main street U.S.A. and enjoy the spooky "Halloween Screams" light and projection show. You won't want to miss the monstrous adventure filled with creepy creatures and thrilling drops awaiting you at the Guadians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark

Disneyland Halloween Time ticket giveaway runs from September 26, 2022 - September 30, 2022.

Twenty lucky winners will receive a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets.

Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 6am PT and 7am PT, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.