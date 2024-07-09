ABC7 has your chance to win Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tickets!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets for your family to have the most amazing time at The Greatest Show On Earth! The all-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey welcomes everyone, from kids to grown-ups, to a world of thrilling fun.

Three (3) lucky winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to The Greatest Show On Earth! Winners will have a chance to attend the show at one of the three Southern California dates, Toyota Arena (Ontario, CA) - Friday, August, 9 at 7PM, Honda Center (Anaheim, CA) - Friday, August, 16 at 7PM and Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) - Friday, August, 23 at 7:30PM.

Picture the "ultimate playground" with trapeze swings soaring through the air, jaw-dropping somersaults off teeter-totters, extreme BMX riders defying gravity on huge ramps, and a merry-go-round stage spinning with excitement, and much more. This exhilarating live family entertainment experience places audiences in a 360-degree environment and takes them on an immersive journey with storytelling that brings together humor, heart, and unforgettable performers.

