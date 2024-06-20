ABC7 has your chance to win CA Science Center Leonardo da Vinci exhibit tickets!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets for your family to step into a world of wonder and innovation from Leonardo da Vinci: Inventor. Artist. Dreamer at the California Science Center.

Five (5) lucky winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to the California Science Center. The exhibit is on display through September 2, 2024.

See da Vinci's incredible inventions built according to his detailed drawings marvel at da Vinci's Mechanical Lion, Flying Bicycle, Mechanical Bat and many more. Test your engineering skills at hands on science learning experiences Innovative fun for the entire family. See digitally restored reproductions of the Mona Lisa and the Last Supper viewed by more than 5 million people worldwide.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.