From intern to indie filmmaker, Jeremy Snowden shares how his ABC7 internship shaped him

Former ABC7 intern, Jeremy Snowden, shares how his internship helped lay the groundworks for his own projects.

Jeremy Snowden worked as an intern at ABC7 and now he's making a name for himself as an indie filmmaker.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jeremy Snowden worked as an intern at ABC7 in 2019 where he learned the ropes of producing, editing, interviewing and reporting for the station. Now, Jeremy is finding his way as an indie filmmaker in a community of inspiring artists.

"Whenever I had ideas or any sort of pitches, they were really open to things, and that just gave me a lot of confidence as a creator," he said of the internship.

In his role, he learned how to think quickly on his feet and tell stories in new and creative ways. With these skills, Jeremy has been able to direct, produce and edit his own projects, often tapping into new genres or experimental ways of storytelling.

He recently screened his short, "Jubilant Vex" at the LA Indie Horror Fest, where he took home the Best Experimental Horror award.

"As an intern, you get to jump on and learn so many different things. If you're not really sure what you want to do with your career yet, it's a great opportunity to try anything," he explained.

Through his experience as an ABC7 intern, Jeremy was able to create a well-rounded jumping-off point for his career, developing the skills he'd need along the way to pursue his passion of filmmaking.