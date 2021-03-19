Eyewitness News at 5am - March 19, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in murder of 102-year-old man in Encino
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Families remain displaced as cleanup continues after Ontario explosion
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
Legoland announces plan for phased reopening
Show More
Migrants encamped in Tijuana tell their stories as they await asylum
Putin challenges Biden to live debate after president calls him a 'killer'
Woman accused in TX face mask incident arrested again
House passes immigration bills for farm workers, 'Dreamers'
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
More TOP STORIES News