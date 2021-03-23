Eyewitness News at 5am - March 23, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Latest on Colorado shooting
LIVE: Procession held in LA for fallen WWII veteran
Man drives through Diamond Bar protesters at rally against anti-Asian hate
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home
Illinois city to pay reparations to Black Americans
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
Show More
Attorneys: Video shows Pasadena police shooting was unjustified
COVID-19 and tinnitus: Expert explains the connection
Suspect facing murder charge in killing of Encino man
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
More TOP STORIES News