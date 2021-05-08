Camp Pendleton hosts chalk art competition for awareness, prevention of sexual assault

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) -- Art has always served as a means of starting conversations on difficult topics - and there's proof of that at Camp Pendleton.During April's sexual assault awareness month, the Marine Corps base hosted a chalk-the-walk competition. The theme: "Protecting our people protects our mission.""It doesn't matter if you're married or single or a woman or a man, anyone needs to be aware," said Col. Jeff Holt, Marine Corps Installations-West, Deputy Commander.Marines and sailors were encouraged to show their support in the form of art - bringing awareness to the issue."I've seen the toll on my marines and sailors. I've dealt with this as an infantry battalion commander in my previous past," said Col. Holt."It's important to me because it is my responsibility and my duty to protect my peers, my fellow marines," said Lance Cpl. Angelo Rufrano, Marine Corps Installations-West.The rules: four colors on two sidewalk squares.Camp Pendleton says it is committed to preventing sexual assault by creating environments where service members feel accepted, heard and empowered to seek support if needed, with a 24/7 sexual assault support line.They say one incident of sexual assault is one too many. And displays like this - at the very least - start that conversation.