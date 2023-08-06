Boyle Heights post office renamed in honor of LA WWII veteran

For decades, the remains of the World War II veteran were missing. Now, U.S. Marine Corps Private Jacob Cruz is a part of the Boyle Heights community.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been a long way home for U.S. Marine Corps Private Jacob Cruz.

For decades, the remains of the World War II veteran were missing. Now, his name is a part of the Boyle Heights community.

Cruz's name was immortalized in a Boyle Heights Post Office Building on E 1st St. Cruz was 18 years old when he was killed while fighting Japanese forces on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in 1943.

"I was 11 years old when he left. I'm now 91 and I never thought I'd see a day like this," said Ruth, the family's last surviving sibling.

Cruz's remains were identified just a few years ago, and in 2021, he was laid to rest with full military honors.

"This is kind of a climax to have a government building dedicated to his memory in the neighborhood he grew up in is just incredible," said Mike Mahan-Soto, Cruz's nephew.

Cruz was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his heroic devotion to duty.

His family said the dedication of the post office, with the assistance from Congressman Jimmy Gomez, means everything and not just to this family, but all Latins and Mexican-Americans who served.

"A lot of them from Boyle Heights and many of them didn't come back, and dedicating this to my uncle is dedicating it to all of them as well," said Mahan-Soto. "It's a thank you for the sacrifices this community gave."