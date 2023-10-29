Former Dodger great Steve Sax honors late son's legacy with charitable foundation

Former Dodger Steve Sax is honoring the legacy of his son John, a Marine pilot who tragically lost his life during a military training accident last year.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Dodger Steve Sax is honoring the legacy of his son John, a Marine pilot who tragically lost his life during a military training accident last year.

His son's love for aviation continues to live through the Capt. Sax Foundation, which helps aspiring pilots achieve their dreams.

Steve, an All-Star second baseman with two World Series rings, is making sure his son's legacy isn't forgotten. He's organized a golf tournament for Sunday, Nov. 5 at Tierra Rejada, followed by a fundraiser at the Ronald Reagan presidential library. It's all to help the foundation in John's name that provides scholarships and grants to aspiring aviators.

"He loved his family and he loved his country - and he would have done anything as a Marine and unfortunately he gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Steve Sax.

Steve says from a young age, John loved aviation. He lived out his dream.

"It's incredible what kind of person he was, and he was the same kind of Marine," said Steve Sax. "He loved to fly and unfortunately when he passed away he was doing what he loved to do."

Steve says as a father, he's handling the grief as best he can, and only hopes these efforts do justice to his son's life - and the lives of the four other Marines who were also killed.