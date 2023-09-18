Local fishing club casts net to include veterans for recreation, therapy on the ocean

The Los Angeles Rod and Reel Club Foundation has been taking veterans from the V-A Facility in West LA fishing for the last several years at no cost to the veterans... the foundation pays for everything. It's considered recreational therapy.

MARINA DEL REY (KABC) -- Fishing is one of California's most popular outdoor activities. It can be recreational, but also for some, therapeutic. That's why a local club runs a fishing group dedicated to those who served our country.

"They've had some pretty bad times so this is an outreach for them and this is one of their activities they get to do," said Steve Simon, L.A. Rod and Reel Club.

"I like fishing anyway and being on the ocean fishing because I never have done that except for the times I came out here on the Betty-O and it was fun, fun, totally serene, you get peace of mind also and just overall fun," said veteran Lamarr Johnson.

Some suffer from PTSD.

"I don't know I guess this is kind of a form of treatment for that like I said it's kind of like mental therapy to escape from the treatment side of the house I guess you would say," said veteran Mike Romkema.

For some veterans this is their first-time fishing, and for all the veterans, it offers a day of camaraderie and for some, rehabilitation.