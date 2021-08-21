ABC7 Salutes: Fundraiser set to help disabled veterans and their families

LOMA LINDA (KABC) -- ABC7 Salutes a big fundraiser to help disabled veterans and their families in Loma Linda.The owners of Quaid Harley Davidson is teaming up with Nation of Patriots and other nonprofit groups for the event. Organizers say it's important to raise money to help those who have fought for our freedom."We can help them with food. We can help them with maybe better living conditions or finding a home. A lot of our work is finding them a home because they've lost it," said Rick Bitzer, Nation of Patriots. "I don't think it's current I think it's been going on for quite a while."There will be several fun activities on Saturday, August 21, including bike contests and music. The event kicks off at eleven tomorrow morning.