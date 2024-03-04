Veterans, first responders treated to sporting event tickets from non-profit 'Those Who Have Served'

A non-profit group is providing tickets to iconic sporting events for veterans across the country. The organization is getting help from thousands of donors to help benefit "Those Who Have Served."

A non-profit group is providing tickets to iconic sporting events for veterans across the country. The organization is getting help from thousands of donors to help benefit "Those Who Have Served."

A non-profit group is providing tickets to iconic sporting events for veterans across the country. The organization is getting help from thousands of donors to help benefit "Those Who Have Served."

A non-profit group is providing tickets to iconic sporting events for veterans across the country. The organization is getting help from thousands of donors to help benefit "Those Who Have Served."

Point Mugu, Calif (KABC) -- A non-profit group is providing tickets to events for veterans across the country. The organization is getting help from thousands of donors to help benefit "Those Who Have Served."

Attending an iconic sporting event such the Rose Bowl game is a bucket list experience for many! And what a gift it was to ring in the New Year for a group of veterans and first responders like Chief Petty Officer Josh Dillen.

"It was an amazing experience for me and my family," said Dillen.

Dillen is stationed at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, but he and his wife grew up idolizing the University of Michigan. So to watch their team in-person earlier this month, was pretty special.

And in case you forgot, Michigan won.

"Being so close and not being able to go this was just incredible for us and they were having an amazing season that we got to feel like we were a part of," said Dillen.

The Tournament of Roses collaborated with the "Veteran Ticket Foundation" to provide the tickets. The partnership has gifted nearly 6,000 tickets to the Pasadena event since 2015.

And it's not just the Rose Bowl. The non-profit has more than 20,000 donors helping them reach the incredible milestone this month of 20 million total tickets gifted for events nationwide. Steve Weintraub is the chief strategy officer for Vet Tix.

"If we can send our members to these events as a way to make up for that lost time to rebuild those relationships that's how we can thank them for their service and sacrifice," said Weintraub.

For the Dillen family - what a memory.

"I was shaking my son I was so excited jumping up and down in the stands with everybody all the high fives," said Dillen. "They really got to experience that atmosphere and that was something that they'll be able to take home for a long time."