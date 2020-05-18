'Key is not to slow down': Chapman University career expert offers advice for grads entering job market

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6183409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From virtual internships to alumni networking, here are some tips from a USC career expert for recent college grads on job hunting in a COVID-19 economy.

College seniors and new grads will need to adapt to the virtual job-hiring scene in the COVID-19 era. Here are some helpful tips from the director of CSUF's Career Center.

If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seniors who just graduated from college face a lot of uncertainty, especially when it comes to finding a job, but we are dedicated to helping people find work through our ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal campaign.Jo Bandy, vice president of career and professional development at Chapman University, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss what new grads can do."About 60% of our students that had internships were able to complete those through other alternatives, such as working with professors, doing types of research we were very, very fortunate for that. I think volunteering can be a great avenue for someone who's lost an internship. The key is to focus on building out your resume. So what are those skills? What are those things that you may be adding? What will support you in your job search and the career path that you're looking for? The key right now is just not to slow down. This is a really, really tough job market and looking for a job - even in the best of markets - can be tough. So now you've got to be really agile, flexible and adaptable and keep an open mind," said Bandy."Everything has changed to an online virtual environment. And I think we know those industries that are very successful right now in recruiting. So I think students need to change, perhaps, their focus to be a little more open minded," said Bandy."The key is to be flexible in your job approach and keep an open mind. Remember that your career is a path, it's not a destination," said Bandy. "I think the most important thing right now is relationships. You can not underestimate the importance of relationships. 80% of all jobs are a result of a relationship. So, reaching out, keeping in touch right now is more important than ever."