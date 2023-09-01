ABC7, ESPN and other cable channels pulled off Spectrum amid negotiations

Disney says that the company is in negotiations with Charter Communications for a new agreement after Disney pulled ESPN, ABC and other cable channels off Charter-owned Spectrum's cable service.

Spectrum TV subscribers no longer have access to Disney's portfolio of live sporting events, news coverage and entertainment programming, the company said.

Disney cable networks on Spectrum's cable service went dark on Thursday in the middle of the live coverage of the U.S. Open match on ESPN, leaving only a black screen.

Cable operator Charter Communications serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, according to its website. Disney says that it "has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace."

There's no word on when or if a deal will be reached. If you are impacted by the outage, please contact Spectrum directly at (855) 366-7132 or go to keepmynetworks.com.

You can watch Eyewitness News on abc7.com/live, by downloading our app on your mobile phone or connected TV or on Hulu Live.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.