Abducted South LA boy found safe in Illinois, mother still missing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 6-year-old South Los Angeles boy who was abducted from a foster home by his biological mother has been found safe with relatives in Illinois, police said Friday.

King Antwine, 6, was found Friday night in Waukegan, Illinois "with relatives, safe and unharmed," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities are working to return him to Los Angeles and the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

His mother, 31-year-old Felicia Jones, remains outstanding.

Jones took King from his foster home in the 1800 block of West 29th Street on Tuesday during a monitored visit and did not return with him, officials say.

Jones communicated with the foster parent through phone and text message that she was driving on the 15 Freeway in Arizona or Nevada.

She later texted the foster parent at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, saying she was returning and approximately 300 miles away, but her cellphone has since been turned off, police said.

The boy was removed from his mother's custody after an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services, and placed with a foster family.

Jones is described as an African-American woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582.
