After Roe decision, marches held in SoCal to advocate for abortion rights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12012642" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Biden is working with governors in Democratic states to protect women's right to an abortion while leaders in other states continue to face legal challenges.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11999483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California lawmakers have approved a measure which will allow voters in the fall to decide whether to protect the right to an abortion.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Abortion-rights supporters marched at multiple events in Southern California on Saturday, a prelude to what is expected to be a long summer of protests.There were events held in Long Beach, South Los Angeles and downtown Los Angeles among other locations. Some Americans are struggling to celebrate the nation's freedom this holiday weekend at a time when they say women have lost some of their own freedoms with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade."This is a health issue," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-South Los Angeles, who spoke at one event. "And it belongs to the woman, and her family and her doctor, perhaps. But not politicized in the way it's being politicized. The Supreme Court is wrong. And I know that there's some on it who have been wating to get to this for a long time."Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have authored measures to secure the right to an abortion in California and protect women who travel from other states here to have the procedure.They have placed a measure on the fall ballot that would allow California voters to enshrine such rights in the state constitution.The amendment says: "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."The state budget that was approved recently also includes more than $200 million to support clinics and train providers, including $40 million to cover procedures for women who can't afford to pay for them.