Politics

After Roe decision, marches held in SoCal to advocate for abortion rights

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Abortion-rights supporters hold SoCal rallies over July 4 weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Abortion-rights supporters marched at multiple events in Southern California on Saturday, a prelude to what is expected to be a long summer of protests.

There were events held in Long Beach, South Los Angeles and downtown Los Angeles among other locations. Some Americans are struggling to celebrate the nation's freedom this holiday weekend at a time when they say women have lost some of their own freedoms with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"This is a health issue," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-South Los Angeles, who spoke at one event. "And it belongs to the woman, and her family and her doctor, perhaps. But not politicized in the way it's being politicized. The Supreme Court is wrong. And I know that there's some on it who have been wating to get to this for a long time."

Biden working with Democratic governors to protect abortion rights
EMBED More News Videos

President Biden is working with governors in Democratic states to protect women's right to an abortion while leaders in other states continue to face legal challenges.



Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have authored measures to secure the right to an abortion in California and protect women who travel from other states here to have the procedure.

They have placed a measure on the fall ballot that would allow California voters to enshrine such rights in the state constitution.

The amendment says: "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

RELATED: California voters to decide on abortion-rights constitutional amendment in fall

EMBED More News Videos

California lawmakers have approved a measure which will allow voters in the fall to decide whether to protect the right to an abortion.



The state budget that was approved recently also includes more than $200 million to support clinics and train providers, including $40 million to cover procedures for women who can't afford to pay for them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylong beachabortionprotestsupreme courtrallyu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom pardons woman who killed her pimp as a teen
SF couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
After cyclist death, Griffith Park temporarily closes road to cars
Villanueva's former top aide admits belonging to alleged deputy gang
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
UPS driver, 24, collapses, dies in SoCal heat
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
Show More
New Glassell Park restaurant at center of gentrification debate
14 suspects grab and run out with merchandise from Century City mall
California bid to create legal drug injection sites advances
Maryland woman wins lottery for 3rd time, cites game-winning strategy
Flight delays ease up Saturday during chaotic travel weekend
More TOP STORIES News