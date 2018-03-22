One student was transported to a hospital after more than two dozen people were exposed to pepper spray Thursday morning at a charter school in Inglewood.The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. at Today's Fresh Start Charter School in the 3400 block of Imperial Highway. The campus includes kindergarten through eighth grade.The condition of the hospitalized student was unknown. About 30 others were being medically evaluated by Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedics at the scene.The circumstances of the episode were not immediately known.