About ABC7 Los Angeles

The station's offices and studio are located in Glendale, California.
ABC7 Broadcast Center
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA 91201
For any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the public file, call 818-863-7223.
Station History at a Glance
- Sept. 16, 1949: ABC7 begins on-air operations as KECA-TV
- Feb. 1, 1954: KABC-TV replaces the KECA call letters
- 1962: The "Circle 7" logo is introduced
- Dec, 2000: ABC7 leaves the ABC Television Center (The Prospect Studios) in Los Feliz and moves into its current state-of-the-art facility, designed by Cesar Pelli
- Feb. 4, 2006: Station debuts broadcasts in HD
- June 12, 2009: ABC7 drops analog signal, switches to DTV
- May 8, 2014: ABC7 becomes the first local TV station in the United States to surpass 1 million Facebook
Order Videos and Transcripts
ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. One of those is LA CLIPS at 323-962-2029. For ABC News content, call 800-225-5222. If you do not know the title and date of the program, you must first call 212-456-7477. Videos are not available for World News segments.
Closed Captioning Issues
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning, please contact Technology Operations Manager Todd Olson. You can write to us at the station address listed above, email CaptionHelp@abc7.com, or call 818-863-7008. You can also fax (818) 863-7514.
Request Satellite Waivers
The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.
Request an ABC7 Personality
Call: 818-863-7230
Fax: 818-863-7227
ABC7 Broadcast Center
(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)
C/O Teresa Samaniego
500 Circle Seven Drive
Glendale, CA, 91201
Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.
Corrections Policy
We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards. Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. We review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.