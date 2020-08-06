Head pastor of Hacienda Heights church accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 girls

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- The head pastor of a Hacienda Heights church has been charged with sexually assaulting at least three young girls, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Tsai of the church now called Abundant Life Ministries was arrested on July 21 at his home after a woman told detectives he repeatedly abused her in her home when she was between 12 and 18 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged sexual abuse continued for approximately six years, authorities said. During the investigation, detectives identified two other women who reported similar sexual assaults by Tsai when they were minors.

Bail was set at $1.4 million and he was released on bond three days after his arrest.

Tsai is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26. on charges including lewd acts on a child under 14, one count of oral copulation of a person under 16 and one count of sexual penetration of a person under 16, authorities said.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Police in West Covina are also investigating Tsai for alleged sexual cases that occurred in that city.
