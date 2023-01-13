Authorities arrest Riverside County man suspected of throwing dog over razor wire fence

A Riverside County man suspected of throwing a dog over a fence topped with razor wire was arrested, authorities say.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County man was arrested Thursday in connection with a disturbing case of animal cruelty captured on surveillance video.

Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, is suspected of hurling his dog over a seven-foot fence topped with razor wire, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The incident happened back on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area near Pourroy Road and Flossie Way.

Surveillance footage shows a man picking up a dog and throwing him over a fence surrounding a cellphone tower. The dog catches on the razor wire on top of the fence as he falls over to the other side. He then turns to watch as his owner simply walks away.

"The dog's back paws clip the razor wire as he somersaults to a hard landing on the dirt," a news release from animal services said. "That act is why Animal Services is seeking felony animal cruelty."

The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull mix now named Ken, was adopted - only a day after video of the heartbreaking abuse was publicized.

Ruiz was transported to the Southwest Justice Center in French Valley and booked on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for willful abandonment of the dog.

"We were all extremely disturbed to see such a careless act committed against an innocent animal," said Erin Gettis, director of the Riverside County Animal Services. "This incident was very shocking."

The suspect was arrested just before 1 p.m. at his home in the 33000 block of Leon Road in Winchester.

A 1-year-old female pit bull mix believed to be owned by Ruiz was found and seized by animal services. The dog was taken to the county's San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Authorities are trying to locate a second dog Ruiz is suspected of abandoning, according to the Riverside County Animal Services.