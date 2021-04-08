animal cruelty

Houston woman says someone threw acid on her service dog

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- The owner of a service dog is begging for your help in finding the person who she says threw acid on him, leaving him with severe injuries.

Mandy Garner shared her story on Facebook. She posted heartbreaking photos of her dog, Gizmo, with severe scars and injuries.

The images were so graphic, we had to blur the photos before publishing them in this article.

"[It's] very devastating," said Garner. "I don't see how anyone can hurt an animal. It takes a sick person to do it."

Garner said last month, she let Gizmo out to play. When he ran back inside, she said he was shaking and appeared to be in a lot of pain. A veterinarian later told Garner that Gizmo had suffered third and fourth degree burns.

"[The vet] got with a pest control officer. They said it was a large amount of chemical," Garner explained. "He said they intentionally did it."

Garner has an idea of who might have done this, but right now, she's trying to find the right people to investigate Gizmo's case.

"I am worried this can happen again ... very worried," she said.

The worried pet owner said Gizmo's life will never be the same. He's now blind and scarred for life. On Friday, the dog will undergo surgery to have one of his eyes removed.

"Now, I will be his service mama," said Garner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement.
