Riverside County resident investigated for animal cruelty after 120 dogs, horses seized

The dogs and horses appeared to have been neglected and not provided with enough food, county officials say.

The dogs and horses appeared to have been neglected and not provided with enough food, county officials say.

The dogs and horses appeared to have been neglected and not provided with enough food, county officials say.

The dogs and horses appeared to have been neglected and not provided with enough food, county officials say.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 120 horses and dogs that were seized after alleged neglect by one owner are now available for adoption in Riverside County.

The animals - roughly 80 horses and 40 dogs - were confiscated in late March after an investigation into possible animal cruelty. They are available at the county's San Jacinto shelter.

"It was difficult finding space for them and appropriate accommodations for their stay here. It caught us by surprise, but thankfully we have experienced staff members ready to go," interim shelter operations manager Maria Vogel said.

The canines include a wide range of ages from litters of puppies to older dogs who now need new homes.

"We have a batch of eight or nine-week-old puppies and another litter of 14-to-16-week-old puppies available for adoption as well," Vogel said.

The owner remains under investigation for animal cruelty but no arrest has been made yet.

Multiple complaints were made against the person over the past 18 months, but investigators with Riverside County Animal Services haven't released any additional information.

Vogel and the shelter say that the animals appeared to be neglected, and may have not gotten enough food.

"The horses can definitely use some additional food... When we arrived, it looked like there were empty bags of dog food located inside of a vehicle. We obviously came with lots of food to coax them into our trucks for transport, but they can all definitely use some more food and love," Vogel said.

All these dogs are now available for adoption and can be viewed at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in person Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or through their online pet finder.

Adoption of the horses is by appointment only.