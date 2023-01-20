Inside the Miniature and Historical World of sculptor Acori Honzo

Acori Honzo crafts action figures from African American history and icons, hoping generations young and old can appreciate, learn, and teach each other.

PHILADELPHIA -- Growing up, Acori Honzo loved the feeling of being a kid and walking into Toys "R" Us.

But although he played with his fair share of He-Man and Batman action figures, he noticed he didn't see many African American heroes represented.

He seeks to change that.

From his studio in the Cherry Street Pier, the accomplished artist and sculptor crafts historically accurate representations of African American history and pop culture.

His works include Harriet Tubman, James Baldwin, Jay-Z, Malcolm X, Julius Erving and many more.

These are the heroes he hopes generations young and old can appreciate, learn, and teach each other by admiring history's greatest action figures.