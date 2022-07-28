LASD deputies conduct active shooter training drill at Rosemead High School

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other local agencies conducted an active shooter drill at Rosemead High School.

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on Thursday morning conducted a training exercise that simulated an active shooting at Rosemead High School.

Deputies were seen moving throughout the campus. They drew out their weapons and calculated move after move with a rapid response.

Potential LASD recruits, known as Explorers, stepped in to portray the role of students on campus.

"I'm absolutely not intimidated," said Sarah Penalora, an assistant school principal who observed the drill. "This makes me feel absolutely surrounded with protection, with people who are first responders who can mitigate problems immediately."

The drill happens about every month across different locations in the county. The exercise put deputies through various scenarios including rescues, explosive-device awareness and casualty care. According to LASD officials, the agency's training constantly evolves in light of current events across the country, such as the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Whenever one of these tragedies occurs it's going to be an at hawk, whoever is available to get there you are in. We are trying to mimic that," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The department said all deputies across the county receive the same training and the exercise involved surrounding agencies like fire crews, police and other groups.

"Because of these recent shooting, we do need to take a look at all of the nooks and crannies of our school and we need to know where people are at all times," said Penalora.

Penalora said the school staff would debrief following the drill to review their current emergency action plan to find ways to improve it.

