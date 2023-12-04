WATCH LIVE

Actor Mark Sheppard recovering in Burbank hospital after multiple heart attacks

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, December 4, 2023 7:49AM
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor Mark Sheppard says he's lucky to be alive after experiencing a cardiac emergency.

Sheppard, who starred in the series "Supernatural," collapsed in his kitchen.

He posted on Instagram a picture of him lying in a hospital bed at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

The 59-year-old says he survived six heart attacks and was brought back from the dead four times after a complete blockage in his artery.

Sheppard says if it wasn't for his wife, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the hospital, he wouldn't be alive.

