Actor speaks out about kidnapping ordeal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It had all the makings of a Hollywood whodunnit.
Two actors - Joseph Capone and Daisy McCrackin who were in movies like "Halloween: Resurrection" - were kidnapped from McCrackin's home, then pistol-whipped and dragged into a car.
One of their alleged kidnappers were seen being arrested on the streets of Los Angeles in a now viral video.
Capone exclusively spoke to "Good Morning America" about the terrifying ordeal.
"He whacked me on the head with the gun and then proceeded to stomp on me and give me a pretty good beating," he said.
He was grabbed by the collar and dragged outside and down the driveway, then thrown into the back of a car with McCrackin. The kidnappers placed bags over the actors' heads and then drove off.
Capone was brought to a second location, where he says he tried to fight off the kidnappers and received a violent beating in return.
He was stripped naked and left in a filthy bathroom with no lights.
He tried to escape and was beaten again and threatened with a gun.
For the next 30 hours, authorities say, Capone sat alone in the bathroom naked without food while McCrackin was being driven from ATM to ATM withdrawing money for the kidnappers and was forced to write a $10,000 check to guarantee Capone's release.
"They said things like if she doesn't come through I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know what's going to happen to you."
If convicted the three suspects in the case - Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal - could face sentences ranging up to life in prison. Stewart's attorney says he is innocent, and that Jones and McCrackin knew each other.
Capone says he did believe that McCrackin had known Jones, but he wasn't sure how.
Regardless of what happens next in the case Capone tells us he's doing fine and is ready to move on with his life.
"I'm not a victim. I'm a survivor. I think it's a state of mind. Yeah, that happened, but what's tomorrow?"