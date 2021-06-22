Start your engines: Long Beach Acura Grand Prix confirms September return with full crowds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10802867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The historic Queen Mary in Long Beach is falling apart, and it is going to take hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs as part of a complete makeover need for the ship to survive.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- It's official: the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be held as planned -- with full crowds -- on Sept. 24-26.The race was canceled altogether last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is normally held in April, but organizers announced in December that the 2021 event would be pushed to September in hopes of the pandemic waning.Organizers said at the time they hoped the postponed event could be held with full fan participation. They confirmed those plans Monday, pointing to the "recent pronouncement of the 'reopening' of the state of California.''"You will experience all of the excitement as before while being assured that we will strictly follow health and safety guidelines set by state, county and local health officials,'' according to a statement on the Grand Prix's website. "More details on these guidelines will be announced in the coming months.''Tickets will go on sale June 28."The Grand Prix Association is looking forward with great anticipation to being able to conduct the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on our revised dates of Sept. 24-26,'' Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President Jim Michaelian told the Long Beach Press-Telegram Monday. "If the current trends continue, we anticipate affording our loyal fans the opportunity to experience all of the excitement as they have in the past."The fact that this will now be the season-ending race for the NTT INDYCAR Series should bring an added element of drama to the weekend,'' he said. "We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the streets of Long Beach in September.''It will be the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been held in September since the event's inaugural Formula 5000 race, which took place on Sept. 28, 1975.