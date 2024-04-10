Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach kicks off next weekend on April 19

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been a thrilling even filled with speed and excitement since 1975.

In just nearly a week, drivers from around the world will start their engines and hit the streets at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

In just nearly a week, drivers from around the world will start their engines and hit the streets at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

In just nearly a week, drivers from around the world will start their engines and hit the streets at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

In just nearly a week, drivers from around the world will start their engines and hit the streets at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- In just nearly a week, drivers from around the world will start their engines and hit the streets of Downtown Long Beach. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been a thrilling event filled with speed and excitement since 1975.

"When you come here as a driver, it's so iconic. The walls are so close, that there is no margin for error. While it's harsh and unforgiving, it's really rewarding," said Ricky Taylor, professional driver for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

Organizers said the event draws in over 190,000 fans a year and fans can expect a stellar lineup of drivers and three days of festivities.

"What they experience here is a lot of racing action. We have six races here on the weekend. There are also a number of activities taking place. We have a huge lifestyle expo, we have concerts, we have a huge food truck village, exotic cars," said Jim Michaelian, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.

For drivers, it's a thrilling experience that requires skills and focus.

"I mean it's crazy, it's one of the most popular races. The IndyCar series has the Indianapolis 500 and obviously the most. But to that, I would say Long Beach is number two. So, it's always super popular," said Roberto Guerrero, a retired professional race car driver.

"So preparing for this race, being only an hour and 40 minutes versus 24 hours, obviously a very different thing. So, there's no time to work up to speed, to get comfortable. The second you hit the track it has to be full intensity 10 out of 10," Taylor said.

"It's a very family-friendly kind of an atmosphere for people to come to and we hope people come out and enjoy three days of fun and excitement," Michaelian said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda