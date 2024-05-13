Working moms, childcare providers rally in Reseda to highlight childcare crisis

The struggle parents have finding quality childcare took center stage, as "A Day Without Child Care" rallies were held across the nation. Amanda Palacios spoke to attendees at the rally in Reseda.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Working moms, childcare providers and advocates joined forces outside of Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center for A Day Without Childcare, a national event shedding light on the struggles many families face in securing affordable childcare.

"I truly hope that one day we can get to a place where every family and child who needs childcare can receive it," said Yvonne Perez, a government relations specialist at Child Care Resource Center.

Many working mothers said they carry on the burden of lack of childcare. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, when a family has childcare issues, mothers miss work or reduce work hours more often than fathers.

"There are many healthcare workers and working moms who have to miss work or reduce their hours because they're struggling to find quality care for their kids. This isn't a time when there's already a massive shortage and healthcare workers," said a working mother, Dr. Alex Orchard.

Childcare providers also said they face challenges because they aren't compensated enough for the hours, labor and special care they take on.

"I have given my blood, sweat and tears to this workforce because I love what I do. But I don't know how much longer I can work in poverty," said Wendy Bobadilla, a childcare provider.

Now, advocates are calling on policymakers to expand access to affordable child care for working families and ensure that childcare providers are paid fairly.

"If our state really values working women, then the budget must expand access to care. It must recognize the critical work of providers," said Max Aria, a chairperson for Childcare Providers United.

"We are all going to stand up and ask for what we need in order so that we can serve other people here in this city and serve our families the right way," said Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

