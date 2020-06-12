Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in San Clemente, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6228062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offered his hopes for improved race relations in America during an interview with ESPN.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 28-year-old son was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Friday.Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. He was released on bond the same day.According to authorities, deputies responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a stabbing and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.The victim, whose age was not released, transported himself to a hospital with multiple injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's spokesperson said.The investigation is ongoing.