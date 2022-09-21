Adam Levine addresses cheating accusations: 'I take full responsibility'

Adam Levine is speaking out after being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, whom he married in 2014.

The Maroon 5 singer shared a statement to his Instagram story on Tuesday saying that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line."

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," he added. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine released his statement a day after Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared on TikTok messages she allegedly exchanged with the singer previously, claiming to have had an affair with him.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said, referring to Prinsloo. "At the time, you know, I was young. I was nave and, quite frankly, I feel exploited."

The model alleged that she and Levine "were seeing each other for about a year" while showing a series of undated message exchanges between the two.

Stroh then said that she had stopped talking to Levine after "a period of months" but that he allegedly reappeared in her Instagram DMs recently, asking if he and Prinsloo, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, could name the baby Sumner if it's a boy.

"My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated," Stroh claimed, adding that she "never wanted to come forward" publicly because she understands the "implications" and "stereotypes" of being tied to such a story.

In a separate follow-up video, Stroh said that, at the time of their alleged relationship, she was under the impression that Levine and Prinsloo's marriage was over and that "they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press." She added, "I wish I would have questioned things more. I wish I wasn't so nave, but being nave is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this."

In his statement on Tuesday, Levine called what happened "the greatest mistake I could ever make" and said that he would "never make it again."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he wrote. "I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."