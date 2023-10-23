Adam Sandler stops NorCal show to help fan with medical emergency

Adam Sandler paused his comedy show to help a fan going through a medical emergency.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KABC) -- Adam Sandler paused his comedy show to help a fan going through a medical emergency.

The 57-year-old was performing in San Jose last Wednesday when he stopped his routine to direct medical personnel to the audience member, video posted on social media shows.

"Let's take a few seconds. We'll just let these guys concentrate," Sandler is heard telling the crowd as medics arrived.

Sandler waited until medics escorted the fan out. He also sent his well wishes and asked the audience to give a round of applause to the fan.

Sandler has been on the road as part of his "I Missed You" tour, which stopped in Palm Desert on Sunday and stops in Anaheim at the Honda Center on Monday.