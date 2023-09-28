For the second time in just days, the Adelanto community is mourning the death of a child killed in a traffic collision.

13-year-old boy killed in Adelanto car crash after authorities try to pull car over

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time in just days, the Adelanto community is mourning the death of a child killed in a traffic collision.

According to the mother of 13-year-old Ronell Thomas, her son died in a collision near Bellfower Street and Seneca Road early Sunday morning.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, deputies with the Victor Valley/Adelanto station tried to pull over a driver without its lights on. The driver fled, lost control and crashed, according to investigators.

The car, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, had been reported stolen the day before. Investigators said there were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Ronell, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene and two 15-year-olds were transported to hospitals for injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The remaining two occupants fled on foot, according to the sheriff's department. One of them, a 14-year-old boy, has since been found but the fifth occupant has not been found.

Ronell's mother shared video of the aftermath with Eyewitness News, which showed firefighters and investigators responding to the scene.

This comes after a 12-year-old boy was fatally struck while crossing the street in the same area. He was walking to a bus stop when he was hit by a car. The driver who hit the boy stopped at the scene, investigators said.

The child has not been officially identified, but Eyewitness News learned he was a 6th grade student at Melva Davis Academy Of Excellence.

People who live in the area said they have complained for years that the road is unsafe, especially for children.

The Sheriff's Regional Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or sheriff's dispatch at 760-956-5001.