After Oxnard boy, 9, shoots self in hand, police seize guns, drugs, cash from home

By ABC7.com staff
After Oxnard boy, shoots self, police seize guns, drugs, from home

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- After a 9-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Oxnard, police discovered illegal weapons, cash and drugs at the home and arrested a 17-year-old.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South N Street. A child had shot himself in the hand with a handgun he found inside the home and had thought was a toy, police say.

The boy was brought to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

The Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit began investigating the circumstances of the shooting and served a search warrant at the home. Officers found and seized thousands of dollars in cash, a rifle, a semi-automatic "ghost" gun, concentrated cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.

A 17-year-old who lives at the home with his mother was arrested and booked for child endangerment, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession for sales of concentrated cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.

