Search underway for gas thieves in Agoura Hills

A search is underway for a pair of thieves who stole gas from a work truck in Agoura Hills.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for a pair of thieves who stole gas from a work truck in Agoura Hills.

The incident happened on Nov. 22 on Canwood Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the thieves damaged the gas tank of the truck, which belongs to a business in the area. The suspects then got away in a red motorcycle with a trailer and a scooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lost Hills Station.