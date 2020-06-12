Firefighters respond to quick-moving brush fire near Agoura Hills

The so-called Vista fire began shortly before 2:30 p.m. about one mile south of the 101 Freeway at Cheseboro Road, prompting a mutual-aid response from multiple fire agencies.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were immediately threatened. However, the rising smoke was visible from a nearby residential cul-de-sac where several fire engines were staging.
After 4 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the blaze was 50% contained.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The forecasted high temperature in the area on Friday was 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
BRUSH FIRE 6/12/20 water dropping helicopters assisting with the #VistaFire near Agoura Hills, CA.