Firefighters battling 150-200 acre wildfire near Agua Dulce

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are battling a brush fire that has grown to at least 150-200 acres near Sierra Highway in the Agua Dulce area.

The Rowher fire is being handled by the U.S. Forest Service with help from Los Angeles County fire. It is growing at a moderate rate of speed, but firefighters say it has the potential to reach up to 1,500 acres.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.
