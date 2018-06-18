Agua Dulce felon kept hundreds of guns in pack-rat conditions, officials say

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and federal agents seized more than 550 firearms from Manuel Fernandez, 60, of Agua Dulce. (KABC)

By
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of more than 550 firearms lived in pack rat conditions, with boxes, cars and cameras hoarded at his Agua Dulce property, neighbors said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and federal agents seized more than 550 firearms from Manuel Fernandez, 60. As a felon who served time, he was not allowed to be in possession of firearms.

Investigators say guns were scattered throughout the residence, as well as boxes piled up in pack-rat conditions that detectives had to navigate around as they searched.

Neighbors say Fernandez lived on the property in the 34700 block of unincorporated Agua Dulce for about 14 years. A FedEx delivery person said he has delivered ammunition to the property for years.

After receiving a tip, investigators searched his property twice, as well as another property belonging to a female associate, and seized 553 firearms. They also seized computers, cellphones and hard drives.

Sheriff's deputies are working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to investigate how Fernandez acquired all the weapons.

Fernandez is out on bail and is scheduled to appear in Antelope Valley Superior Court on July 9. Authorities do not believe he poses a danger to the public.
