Deadly 2021 shooting at Agua Dulce fire station prompts 2 lawsuits against LA County

Loved ones and colleagues from the L.A. County Fire Department gathered at the Forum in Inglewood Thursday to bid farewell to firefighter Tory Carlon, who was fatally shot by a fellow firefighter inside the agency's Agua Dulce station.

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is facing two lawsuits connected to last year's shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station that left one firefighter dead.Capt. Arnoldo V. Sandoval, a Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who survived his injuries after a firefighter engineer shot him and Firefighter Engineer Tory Carlon, is suing the county and the gunman's estate for assault and battery and negligence.Carlon's family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against and the estate of the gunman, Jonathan Patrick Tatone. It alleges that Tatone's conduct was known to fire officials for years.Sandoval, who was shot while trying to intervene, filed a separate lawsuit in L.A. Superior Court, claiming he suffered serious injury, including paralysis, and is seeking unspecified damages.For years prior to the shooting, the 45-year-old Tatone exhibited "threatening, bullying, combative, angry and unstable behavior," all of which was known to his supervisors, the suit alleges.Sandoval and Carlon were working at Station No. 81 on Sierra Highway on June 1 when the off-duty killer arrived, an argument ensued and Tatone shot both men, authorities said.Tatone left for his Acton residence, which he set afire before shooting himself to death.