Family searching for Agua Dulce single mother who went missing last month: 'Please come home'

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A distraught family is desperately searching for an Agua Dulce mother who suddenly vanished without explanation.

Family members say Jazmin Escobedo has been missing since Oct. 23. They say a friend dropped Jazmin off at a laundromat in the East L.A. area around 7:30 p.m. to wash clothes before she headed off to work as a waitress at a catering event.

That's the last time anyone saw her.

"The fear of not knowing where she is and that she could be in danger... is what makes us break down," said her sister, Sylvia Escobedo.

Her sister says Jazmin is a single mother of a 7-year-old daughter. Before she disappeared without a trace, she was getting her life together and had checked into a recovery program for alcoholics.

Detectives are involved in the case, but not have not released any information about the search or any possible leads.

Her family, meanwhile, is hoping they find her alive and well. Sylvia also hopes her sister somehow saw the story on Eyewitness News and heard their plea for her to return.

"Jazmin, wherever you are - I pray that you're not in any danger - please come home. Whoever has her, if she is being held against her will, please let her go," she said. "We love you, please contact us in any way you can. Your daughter misses you. She asks about you."