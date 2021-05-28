Aiden Leos shooting: OC businesses raising money for family of 6-year-old boy killed on freeway

At Station Donuts in Yorba Linda Friday, the line went out the door as patrons waited to buy special turquoise donuts as a tribute to Aiden's favorite color. Through Sunday, the shop is selling a dozen for $25 and all proceeds will go to the family's fund.
As a mother of two children about the same age as Aiden, owner Susan Heam says it was heartbreaking for her to hear about his death.
Several customers echoed similar sentiments, saying the purchases are the least they can do.
"I have seven grandkids, I put them in the car every day," said Dee Wade, of Yorba Linda. "I just think it's a shame that we can't just feel secure."
At Rockwell's three locations in Orange County, the bakery is selling cookies for the cause. The business couldn't keep up with orders for the sweets, which read "Justice for Aiden."
"Our community is awesome and our bakers, they came in early, they're having their friends come in and help bake. We couldn't have done it without them," said Kendyl Skeffington with the bakery.
Ryan Moore of Villa Park says he has close friends that are friends with Aiden's family.
"We'll be buying as many as we possibly can for lunch time, when the kids get out of school today," he said.
Outside the bakery hangs a sign that people across Orange County may be seeing more of. The banner reads "Who shot Aiden?" with the name of a new website that was set up in hopes of catching the shooter.
Kris Eszlinger is behind the idea. He's been hanging his signs on freeway overpasses and other locations to help build support.
"It feels really good. It's doing something good to bring this guy to justice because every bit of this is wrong," Eszlinger said.
On Thursday, authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in Aiden's death. The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows, either a 2018 or 2019 model.
The license plate is unknown.
CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.
Prosecutors are vowing to catch the shooter who cut the boy's life short.
"It's time to turn yourself in," Spitzer said Thursday. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on, the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."
Anyone with information in the case can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.