Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of car involved in killing of 6-year-old boy on OC freeway

By
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos in Orange.

The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows, either a 2018 or 2019 model.

The license plate is unknown.

CHP said the suspect vehicle kept driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Sister of child shot in Southern California describes little brother's final moments
After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss.



Prosecutors are vowing to catch the shooter who cut the boy's life short.

"It's time to turn yourself in," Spitzer said Wednesday. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."

Aiden Leos was fatally shot last Friday on the 55 Freeway in Orange in what authorities described as a road rage incident. His mother was driving him to school at the time of the shooting.

The reward money to capture and convict the shooter has been steadily growing with government and community support to more than $300,000.

A new website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.

Aiden Leos, boy killed in road rage shooting, honored by OC school where he was a student

The Yorba Linda school where Aiden Leos was a student honored his memory days after the 6-year-old was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Orange.



"Thank you on behalf of me and my mother for all the support," said Aiden's sister, Alexis Cloonan. "Aiden gets to have a funeral as beautiful as he is."

Anyone with information in the case can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.

