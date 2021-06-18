Aiden Leos: Couple set for arraignment in road-rage shooting death of 6-year-old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10801355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after Aiden Leos was fatally shot on the 55 Freeway, the suspects ​got into another traffic altercation in which the alleged shooter waved a gun at another motorist, prosecutors say.

The investigation into the death of Aiden Leos led investigators to a home in Whittier, where they found a white Volkswagen matching the description of the one used by the suspects.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The couple accused in the road-rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos is expected to appear in court on Friday.The arraignment for the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynn Lee, is set for 9 a.m. in Santa Ana.A judge will consider a request from prosecutors to set bail for Eriz at $2 million. They want to hold Lee on $500,000 bail.Prosecutors say they are requesting the higher-than-usual bail amount because they consider the two are a flight risk.According to court documents, Eriz allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at a car on the 55 Freeway in Orange that was being driven by a woman who made a rude gesture toward him on a freeway while he was on his way to work on May 21.The shot killed Aiden while he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten, prosecutors have said.Days later, a co-worker told Eriz that authorities were looking for a car similar to the one he used with Lee, who since has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, the court filing said.Eriz then hid the car in a relative's garage and instead started using a red truck, shaved his beard and began pulling back his hair, prosecutors said in the document.Days after Aiden was killed, prosecutors said Eriz brandished a gun at another driver on the freeway."This brazen act of threatening other commuters with a loaded firearm shows this Court that the Defendant cannot control his emotions and the smallest event can set him into a deathly rage," prosecutor Whitney Bokosky wrote in the filing.