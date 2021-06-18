Aiden Leos: Couple set for arraignment in road-rage shooting death of 6-year-old

The arraignment for the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynn Lee, is set for 9 a.m. in Santa Ana.
A judge will consider a request from prosecutors to set bail for Eriz at $2 million. They want to hold Lee on $500,000 bail.
Prosecutors say they are requesting the higher-than-usual bail amount because they consider the two are a flight risk.
Aiden Leos: New details emerge about suspects in road-rage shooting death of 6-year-old
According to court documents, Eriz allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at a car on the 55 Freeway in Orange that was being driven by a woman who made a rude gesture toward him on a freeway while he was on his way to work on May 21.
The shot killed Aiden while he sat in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car on his way to kindergarten, prosecutors have said.
Days later, a co-worker told Eriz that authorities were looking for a car similar to the one he used with Lee, who since has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, the court filing said.
White Volkswagen seized from Whittier home
Eriz then hid the car in a relative's garage and instead started using a red truck, shaved his beard and began pulling back his hair, prosecutors said in the document.
Days after Aiden was killed, prosecutors said Eriz brandished a gun at another driver on the freeway.
"This brazen act of threatening other commuters with a loaded firearm shows this Court that the Defendant cannot control his emotions and the smallest event can set him into a deathly rage," prosecutor Whitney Bokosky wrote in the filing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.